First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.60 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.