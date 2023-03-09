V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of V.F. worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in V.F. by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VFC opened at $24.02 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $60.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 190.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.