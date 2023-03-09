First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.59 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1,877.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Brighthouse Financial worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.