Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.45 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $68,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

ATR opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.