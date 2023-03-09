Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.09 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $69,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Gentex by 21.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 6.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

