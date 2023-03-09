Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $69,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after buying an additional 686,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 233.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 558.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 49,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.