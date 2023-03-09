Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.94 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $69,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $619.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $638.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.99. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

