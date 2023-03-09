Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,111 shares of company stock worth $8,333,879. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.