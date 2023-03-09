Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,227 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 205.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

