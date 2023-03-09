AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

