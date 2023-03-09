Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

PKW stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $94.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

