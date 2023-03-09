Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 189,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 200.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 43,192 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,903.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,328 shares of company stock worth $14,463,738 over the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Argus raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SILK opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

