The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 70979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.