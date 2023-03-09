Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Hibbett worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $873.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

