Titan Mining Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Titan Mining Price Performance

Shares of TI opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

About Titan Mining

(Get Rating)

See Also

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.