Titan Mining Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Titan Mining Price Performance
Shares of TI opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08.
About Titan Mining
