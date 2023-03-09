Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.21 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 10.23 ($0.12) on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.03 ($0.13). The stock has a market cap of £109.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.11.
About Bank of Ireland Group
