Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 87.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

