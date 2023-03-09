Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $27.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.