First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,200. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.