FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

FedEx has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.