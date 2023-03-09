Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pulse Seismic stock opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84. Pulse Seismic has a 52-week low of C$1.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$97.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.