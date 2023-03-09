Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Pulse Seismic Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Pulse Seismic stock opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84. Pulse Seismic has a 52-week low of C$1.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$97.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 6.76.
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
