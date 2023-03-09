Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Escalade has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Escalade Stock Performance
Shares of ESCA opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.69.
About Escalade
Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.
