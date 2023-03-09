Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Escalade has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ESCA opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Escalade by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

