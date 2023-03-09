Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Price Performance

NYSE DSX opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.