UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $28.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $470.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $439.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.05. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

