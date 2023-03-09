PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PZC opened at $7.52 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

