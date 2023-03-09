Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEP opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -116.85 and a beta of 0.73. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

