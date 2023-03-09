Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VGI stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

