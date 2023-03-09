Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGI stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
