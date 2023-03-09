Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, President Jason H. Brady purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000.

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.