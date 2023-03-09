Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, President Jason H. Brady purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
