Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $363.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 32.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,133 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $57,783.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $141,955. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

