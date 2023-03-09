HC Wainwright Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $26.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 276.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of CHRS opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 101,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,322,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 129,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

