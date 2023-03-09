Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Materion by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

