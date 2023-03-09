MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $125.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 0.3 %

MTZ opened at $98.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 237.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.