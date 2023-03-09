Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.57. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 763,883 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 410,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

