Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.
Nautilus Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.57. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.