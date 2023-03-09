Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $57.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

