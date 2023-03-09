UBS Group Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $224.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

