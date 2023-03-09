Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

