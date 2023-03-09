Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

