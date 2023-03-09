Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Lowered to GBX 915 at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 945 ($11.36) to GBX 915 ($11.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.75) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,016.14.
Pearson Stock Down 0.2 %
Pearson stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Pearson has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
