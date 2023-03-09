SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $115.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $136.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

