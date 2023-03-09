Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

XHR opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

