B. Riley Cuts Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $19.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

XHR stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

