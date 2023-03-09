Comparing Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Kidpik $21.83 million 0.29 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.77

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kidpik.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kidpik has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 764.20%. Given Kidpik’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats Kidpik on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

