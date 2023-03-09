Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.84.

TDOC stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,505. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

