Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

