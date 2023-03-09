Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

