BNP Paribas Upgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to “Outperform”

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,857,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

