Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,802 shares of company stock worth $6,694,575 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.