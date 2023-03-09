Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UPST. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,031,076 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

