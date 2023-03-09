Stifel Nicolaus Increases New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $49.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Insider Activity

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.