Stephens Downgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Equal Weight

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CareDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 401,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

