Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 6.9 %

ENLT opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.