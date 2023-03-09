DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,671,914 shares in the company, valued at $71,308,569.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $5,340,985.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,671,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,308,569.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 862,220 shares of company stock valued at $16,578,604. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $69,110,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.